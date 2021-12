Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter Jennifer and James Crumbley — parents of the 15-year-old suspect of the Michigan school shooting — were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter.

National Security Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter Listen · 3:30 3:30 Jennifer and James Crumbley — parents of the 15-year-old suspect of the Michigan school shooting — were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor