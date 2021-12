South Africa is seeing a 4th surge of COVID-19 that's being driven by omicron South Africa's health ministry says the rate of infection is the highest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa South Africa is seeing a 4th surge of COVID-19 that's being driven by omicron South Africa is seeing a 4th surge of COVID-19 that's being driven by omicron Audio will be available later today. South Africa's health ministry says the rate of infection is the highest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor