Paolo Sorrentino's new film 'The Hand of God' is based on his adolescence in Naples Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino discusses his new film The Hand of God, which opens in U.S. theaters Dec. 3. It's about the tragedy he experienced as a teen and the escape he found in cinema.

Movie Interviews Paolo Sorrentino's new film 'The Hand of God' is based on his adolescence in Naples Paolo Sorrentino's new film 'The Hand of God' is based on his adolescence in Naples Listen · 4:48 4:48 Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino discusses his new film The Hand of God, which opens in U.S. theaters Dec. 3. It's about the tragedy he experienced as a teen and the escape he found in cinema. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor