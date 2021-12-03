The News Roundup for December 3, 2021

Following South Africa's initial reports, the omicron variant was detected in the United States. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control are working to impose strict testing requirements for international travelers. But questions have been raise over such measures' efficacy when Americans traveling abroad are allowed into the country without hesitation.

Despite earlier refusals to cooperate with the House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, agreed to cooperate. Meadows has revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier than previously thought.

The Women's Tennis Association has suspended all tennis tournaments in China following the disappearance (and videotaped reappearance) of star player Peng Shuai, who accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. The International Olympic Committee announced it held a video call with the tennis player.

Following the mustering of forces by Russia on its border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden said the U.S. will harshly sanction Russia should it decide to invade.

