Parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter The parents of the shooter in this week's shooting at a Michigan school have been charged in connection with the killings.

National Parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter Parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter Listen · 4:03 4:03 The parents of the shooter in this week's shooting at a Michigan school have been charged in connection with the killings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor