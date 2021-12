New York City is seeing business as usual, but rising COVID-19 cases are worrisome New York City is starting to get back to its glittery, joyful self, and businesses are excited about returning shoppers. But they're also anxious about another potential COVID lockdown.

New York City is starting to get back to its glittery, joyful self, and businesses are excited about returning shoppers. But they're also anxious about another potential COVID lockdown.