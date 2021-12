Goodbye ceremony for Germany's Chancellor Merkel featured some telling music choices Departing German Chancellor Angela Merkel chose three songs for her farewell ceremony this week. One of them, an East German hit from the '70s, caused some surprise in Berlin.

