Media CNN fires Chris Cuomo for involvement in his brother's sexual misconduct allegations CNN fires Chris Cuomo for involvement in his brother's sexual misconduct allegations Listen · 4:03 4:03 CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attempts to overcome allegations of sexual misconduct.