What's at stake in the MLB lockout NPR's David Folkenflik discusses the offseason lockout negotiations with baseball analyst and former player Doug Glanville.

Sports What's at stake in the MLB lockout What's at stake in the MLB lockout Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's David Folkenflik discusses the offseason lockout negotiations with baseball analyst and former player Doug Glanville. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor