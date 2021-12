Longtime GOP senator and 1996 presidential nominee, Bob Dole, dies at 98 Dole was in many ways the embodiment of the World War II generation in Congress. He had served in a combat division in Italy and suffered grievous wounds that kept him in military hospitals for years.

