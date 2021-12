A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm He faces possible charges after trying to get the vaccine in an arm made of silicon. The nurse administering the shot said she initially thought he was an amputee and mistakenly offered the wrong arm.

Europe A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm He faces possible charges after trying to get the vaccine in an arm made of silicon. The nurse administering the shot said she initially thought he was an amputee and mistakenly offered the wrong arm.