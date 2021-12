Authorities probe the actions of the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Following last week's high school shooting in Oxford, Mich., the accused gunman and his parents are being held in jail — separate from each other and in isolation.

National Authorities probe the actions of the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Authorities probe the actions of the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Listen · 4:17 4:17 Following last week's high school shooting in Oxford, Mich., the accused gunman and his parents are being held in jail — separate from each other and in isolation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor