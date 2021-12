Scientists have discovered the first self-replicating living robots A team of scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts and Harvard took stem cells from a frog and turned them into robots. The tiny robots made copies of themselves.

Research News Scientists have discovered the first self-replicating living robots Scientists have discovered the first self-replicating living robots Listen · 2:05 2:05 A team of scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts and Harvard took stem cells from a frog and turned them into robots. The tiny robots made copies of themselves. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor