Calif. rules to protect outdoor workers from smoke are rarely enforced, probe finds California has strict protections for farm workers who labor outside when air quality is poor. But the state's worker safety agency rarely cites employers not in compliance with those regulations.

National Calif. rules to protect outdoor workers from smoke are rarely enforced, probe finds Calif. rules to protect outdoor workers from smoke are rarely enforced, probe finds Listen · 4:02 4:02 California has strict protections for farm workers who labor outside when air quality is poor. But the state's worker safety agency rarely cites employers not in compliance with those regulations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor