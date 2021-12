New York man is named Guinness World Record holder for a holiday light display Tim Gay's display has 687,000 blinking, multicolored lights. He calls it the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display — using the initials of his children.

New York man is named Guinness World Record holder for a holiday light display Tim Gay's display has 687,000 blinking, multicolored lights. He calls it the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display — using the initials of his children.