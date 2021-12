President Biden and the first lady attend the Kennedy Center Honors Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz were awarded the Kennedy Center Honors at a gala in Washington, D.C. Sunday night. The show will be televised Dec. 22. on CBS.

Arts & Life President Biden and the first lady attend the Kennedy Center Honors Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz were awarded the Kennedy Center Honors at a gala in Washington, D.C. Sunday night. The show will be televised Dec. 22. on CBS.