When It Comes to Omicron, Do Travel Restrictions Work?

Countries worldwide are scrambling to address the spread of the omicron variant and part of their response has included a range of travel restrictions.

The U.S., along with countries in Europe and Asia have restricted travel from a number of countries in Southern Africa. This is despite the variant first being identified in Europe. The World Health Organization is also urging those age 60 or over and other vulnerable people to avoid air travel.

What do these new rules mean? And how effective are these travel advisories?