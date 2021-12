#2159: Honey I Shrunk the Car : The Best of Car Talk Susan fr Florida has to put her beloved 1960 Austin Healey 'Bugeye' Sprite into storage for 3 years. According to Click and Clack there are two schools of thought on how to put a car into storage properly: The right way and my knucklehead brother's way. Will Susan get useful advice? Possibly. Will you be entertained? Probably.

The Best of Car Talk #2159: Honey I Shrunk the Car #2159: Honey I Shrunk the Car Listen · 33:54 33:54 Susan fr Florida has to put her beloved 1960 Austin Healey 'Bugeye' Sprite into storage for 3 years. According to Click and Clack there are two schools of thought on how to put a car into storage properly: The right way and my knucklehead brother's way. Will Susan get useful advice? Possibly. Will you be entertained? Probably. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor