Presenting 'Alt.Latino': Elvis Costello, reimagined en español

In this special episode from our friends at Alt. Latino, host Felix Contreras talks to Elvis Costello and Grammy-winning producer Sebastian Krys about Costello's classic 1978 album, This Year's Model. It was reimagined as Spanish Model this year by a score of Latin artists. And unlike it's predecessor, all the songs are in Spanish.



You can read more about the making of Spanish Model in a palabra. piece written by Marisa Arbona-Ruiz.

