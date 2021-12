Biden is set to have a video call with Putin on Tuesday. Here's what's at stake President Biden is having a video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing concern about Russian troops amassed on the Ukraine border.

World Biden is set to have a video call with Putin on Tuesday. Here's what's at stake Biden is set to have a video call with Putin on Tuesday. Here's what's at stake Listen · 3:58 3:58 President Biden is having a video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing concern about Russian troops amassed on the Ukraine border.