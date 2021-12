DOJ is suing Texas, saying its redistricting plans put some voters at a disadvantage The Justice Department is suing Texas over its redistricting plans, saying the state is disadvantaging the Latino and Black voters responsible for most growth in the population over the last decade.

Politics DOJ is suing Texas, saying its redistricting plans put some voters at a disadvantage DOJ is suing Texas, saying its redistricting plans put some voters at a disadvantage Listen · 3:49 3:49 The Justice Department is suing Texas over its redistricting plans, saying the state is disadvantaging the Latino and Black voters responsible for most growth in the population over the last decade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor