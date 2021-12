Afghanistan is struggling without aid, but unfreezing funds to the country is tricky Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis. It had been relying on foreign aid, much of which has been cut since the Taliban took over in August. There are now shortages of money, food and health care.

Asia Afghanistan is struggling without aid, but unfreezing funds to the country is tricky Afghanistan is struggling without aid, but unfreezing funds to the country is tricky Listen · 4:09 4:09 Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis. It had been relying on foreign aid, much of which has been cut since the Taliban took over in August. There are now shortages of money, food and health care. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor