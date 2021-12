Russia is gathering more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine as fears of an invasion rise Russia is amassing more than 94,000 troops at the Ukrainian border in what officials in Ukraine call a "large-scale escalation" from Russia that is expected to take place in January.

