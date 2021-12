U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing for the winter Olympics given the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Xinjiang region.

World U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Listen · 3:40 3:40 The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing for the winter Olympics given the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Xinjiang region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor