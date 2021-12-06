Maxo Kream

Enlarge this image toggle caption Justin Heron / Courtesy of the artist Justin Heron / Courtesy of the artist

On the latest episode of Bullseye we're joined by Houston rapper Maxo Kream.

People often compare him to his Houston forbearer Scarface, another MC with a gift for elegant, almost beautiful verses about life's most intense and difficult moments.

Maxo Kream has been in and out of jail, along with many other members of his family. When hurricane Harvey hit Houston a few years ago, many of them lost their homes.

He's also lost friends and relatives to gun violence, including his brother last year. He lost his grandmother to Covid-19 in 2020, too.

Maxo Cream has endured an extraordinary amount of pain. And he's not afraid to put that pain on wax.

On his latest record, Weight of the World he raps about losing his brother, his grandmother and becoming a parent.

Jesse Thorn talks with Maxo about his critically acclaimed album Weight of the World. They discuss what his family members think about his records and how he writes about tough times.