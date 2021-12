Morning news brief President Biden and Russian President Putin hold a video summit. The U.S. won't send any government officials to the Olympics in Beijing. The DOJ is suing Texas over the state's redistricting plans.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold a video summit. The U.S. won't send any government officials to the Olympics in Beijing. The DOJ is suing Texas over the state's redistricting plans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor