Biden-Putin meeting will delve into whether Russia plans to invade Ukraine President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet by video conference Tuesday. At the top of their agenda is the escalating tension over Ukraine.

Europe Biden-Putin meeting will delve into whether Russia plans to invade Ukraine Biden-Putin meeting will delve into whether Russia plans to invade Ukraine Listen · 3:36 3:36 President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet by video conference Tuesday. At the top of their agenda is the escalating tension over Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor