Examining the counter effects school lockdown drills may have in the long run NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. David Schonfeld of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, about the impact of school lockdown exercises.

Mental Health Examining the counter effects school lockdown drills may have in the long run