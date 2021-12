New York's mayor announces a vaccine mandate for private companies To counter a COVID-19 surge, New York City will implement what its mayor says will be a "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandate for all private-sector workers to take effect Dec. 27.

National New York's mayor announces a vaccine mandate for private companies New York's mayor announces a vaccine mandate for private companies Listen · 3:52 3:52 To counter a COVID-19 surge, New York City will implement what its mayor says will be a "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandate for all private-sector workers to take effect Dec. 27. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor