Testifying at his trial, Jussie Smollett says he did not stage a hoax attack NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepeau about actor Jussie Smollett's courtroom testimony — denying allegations he masterminded a phony hate-crime attack.

Law Testifying at his trial, Jussie Smollett says he did not stage a hoax attack Testifying at his trial, Jussie Smollett says he did not stage a hoax attack Listen · 3:38 3:38 NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepeau about actor Jussie Smollett's courtroom testimony — denying allegations he masterminded a phony hate-crime attack. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor