How online markets may be contributing to organized retail crime Brazen shoplifting is caught on video, but hard numbers for shoplifting don't really exist. Nonetheless, merchants say it's growing fast and online retailers are partly to blame.

National How online markets may be contributing to organized retail crime How online markets may be contributing to organized retail crime Listen · 5:19 5:19 Brazen shoplifting is caught on video, but hard numbers for shoplifting don't really exist. Nonetheless, merchants say it's growing fast and online retailers are partly to blame. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor