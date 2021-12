The surgeon general's latest advisory highlights the youth mental health crisis NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about his advice for addressing challenges that worsened with the pandemic — including young people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

