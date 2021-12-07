Presenting 'Throughline': Nikole Hannah-Jones and the war over history

In this special episode from our friends at Throughline, co-hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore the war over history with Nikole Hannah-Jones, an investigative journalist at The New York Times and the creator of the 1619 Project. They discuss how the 1619 Project became one of the most dramatic battlegrounds in the fight over our country's historical narratives — and whether an agreed upon history could ever exist.

This episode was originally produced by Ramtin Arablouei, Rund Abdelfatah, Lawrence Wu, Laine Kaplan-Levinson, Julie Caine, Victor Yvellez, Anya Steinberg, and Yolanda Sangweni. Additional production was done by Anjuli Sastry Krbechek and additional editing was done by Jordana Hochman.