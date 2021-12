Biden warns Russian President Putin against military escalation on Ukraine border President Biden is talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border — and the consequences for Moscow if it invades Ukraine.

Politics Biden warns Russian President Putin against military escalation on Ukraine border Biden warns Russian President Putin against military escalation on Ukraine border Listen · 6:47 6:47 President Biden is talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border — and the consequences for Moscow if it invades Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor