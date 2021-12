What the omicron variant might mean for current — and future — vaccines Former scientific head of Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui explains why he is confident in existing vaccines' protection against omicron and how soon a variant-specific booster could be developed.

Medical Treatments What the omicron variant might mean for current — and future — vaccines What the omicron variant might mean for current — and future — vaccines Listen · 3:55 3:55 Former scientific head of Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui explains why he is confident in existing vaccines' protection against omicron and how soon a variant-specific booster could be developed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor