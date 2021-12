As Turkey's currency drops, some worry the government can't turn things around Turkey's currency has recently hit record lows in value, driving up prices in the country. But the president's recipe for fixing the problem is the opposite of what economists generally recommend.

Middle East As Turkey's currency drops, some worry the government can't turn things around Listen · 3:40