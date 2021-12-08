List highlights the most challenging words for newsreaders to pronounce

Among the words on the list from the U.S. Captioning Company, which subtitles TV shows, is omicron, which is the latest coronavirus variant. Along with Eilish, the last name of singer Billie Eilish.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a list of mispronounced words in 2021. It comes from the U.S. Captioning Company, which subtitles TV shows. And the words include this.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: We begin with the developments on the new ah-micron (ph) coronavirus variant.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's called the omnicron (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This new ahm - oh-my-cron (ph) variant.

INSKEEP: Omicron is the coronavirus variant - often mispronounced, also - cheugy, which means out of fashion, and Billie Eilish.

In her honor, it's MORNING EI-DITION (ph).

