NPR's history podcast 'Throughline': Nikole Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project The book associated with The New York Times Magazine initiative, The 1619 Project, has been a best seller. The project aims to reframe the scope of American history through the lens of slavery.

History NPR's history podcast 'Throughline': Nikole Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project NPR's history podcast 'Throughline': Nikole Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project Audio will be available later today. The book associated with The New York Times Magazine initiative, The 1619 Project, has been a best seller. The project aims to reframe the scope of American history through the lens of slavery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor