We Ship It : Ask Me Another RuPaul's Drag Race alum and Call Me Mother co-host Peppermint talks about the origins of her name, and why it was a bit of "a dumb mistake" to choose "Peppermint." Plus, Couples Therapy hosts Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman attend Masterclasses taught by animals, and Miracle Workers stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni play a game about some smokin' hot topics— that's 9.9 trillion degrees hot, baby.

