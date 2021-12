Rep. Schiff on the Protecting Our Democracy Act NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

National Security Rep. Schiff on the Protecting Our Democracy Act Rep. Schiff on the Protecting Our Democracy Act Listen · 5:33 5:33 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor