Revered cultural critic Greg Tate has died at age 64 The revered critic Greg Tate, an early and influential hip hop writer, has died. Tate grew up around intellectuals and developed a rabid curiosity about music, film, literature, theory and politics.

Obituaries Revered cultural critic Greg Tate has died at age 64 Revered cultural critic Greg Tate has died at age 64 Listen · 2:36 2:36 The revered critic Greg Tate, an early and influential hip hop writer, has died. Tate grew up around intellectuals and developed a rabid curiosity about music, film, literature, theory and politics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor