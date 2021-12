Afghan artists in California's Bay Area step up to help artists still in Afghanistan One of the biggest Afghan expat communities in the U.S. is in California's Bay Area. With the Taliban's return threatening artists in their homeland, Afghans in America are embracing activism.

