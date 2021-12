Supreme Court hears Maine case about state funds being used for religious education The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could expand state aid to religious schools. On one side is the school choice movement, and on the other is Maine, defending its public education.

Supreme Court hears Maine case about state funds being used for religious education The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could expand state aid to religious schools. On one side is the school choice movement, and on the other is Maine, defending its public education.