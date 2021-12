Democrats and Republicans agree to push back against human rights violations in China U.S. lawmakers from both parties agree that China must face retaliation for human rights violations and took action Wednesday to go on the record against slave labor.

Asia Democrats and Republicans agree to push back against human rights violations in China Democrats and Republicans agree to push back against human rights violations in China Listen · 2:11 2:11 U.S. lawmakers from both parties agree that China must face retaliation for human rights violations and took action Wednesday to go on the record against slave labor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor