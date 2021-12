Encore: Paul McCartney on the life and death of John Lennon, 41 years after his death NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul McCartney about the life and death of the Beatles' John Lennon, who was killed 41 years ago this week.

Music Interviews Encore: Paul McCartney on the life and death of John Lennon, 41 years after his death Encore: Paul McCartney on the life and death of John Lennon, 41 years after his death Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul McCartney about the life and death of the Beatles' John Lennon, who was killed 41 years ago this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor