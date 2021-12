#2160: Two Losers Try to Pick a Winner : The Best of Car Talk To add excitement to the annual Car Talk Sock Hop listener party held at the Good News Garage, Tom and Ray run a contest that promises free airfare and accomodations to one lucky entrant. Pretty exciting, huh?! Well, not nearly as exciting as our two bozos trying to pick the contest winner out of the trunk of Tommy's '63 Dodge Dartre. Go figure!

The Best of Car Talk #2160: Two Losers Try to Pick a Winner #2160: Two Losers Try to Pick a Winner Listen · 36:03 36:03