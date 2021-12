News brief: democracy summit, NPR political poll, Mosseri defends Instagram President Biden will virtually host a summit for countries to talk about democracy. A new poll indicates the president has low approval ratings. Instagram's CEO defends the platform before Congress.

Politics News brief: democracy summit, NPR political poll, Mosseri defends Instagram News brief: democracy summit, NPR political poll, Mosseri defends Instagram Listen · 11:07 11:07 President Biden will virtually host a summit for countries to talk about democracy. A new poll indicates the president has low approval ratings. Instagram's CEO defends the platform before Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor