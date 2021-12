World's democracies meet to show solidarity against a rising tide of authoritarianism President Biden has invited more than 100 countries to a virtual summit on democracy. But some of the names on the list are drawing questions over their own democratic practices.

Politics World's democracies meet to show solidarity against a rising tide of authoritarianism World's democracies meet to show solidarity against a rising tide of authoritarianism Listen · 4:42 4:42 President Biden has invited more than 100 countries to a virtual summit on democracy. But some of the names on the list are drawing questions over their own democratic practices. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor