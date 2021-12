'The Indicator from Planet Money': The U.K.'s most famous family firm in crisis Due to recent scandals and Queen Elizabeth's poor health, the royal family's brand and future feel far less certain than it has in years. Can "The Firm" survive without its CEO?

Audio will be available later today.