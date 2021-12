Why do some couples use baby talk to communicate with each other? Researcher Ramesh Kaipa at Oklahoma State University says using high-pitched chatter and silly pet names is a way of fulfilling our psychological needs.

Research News Why do some couples use baby talk to communicate with each other? Why do some couples use baby talk to communicate with each other? Listen · 1:29 1:29 Researcher Ramesh Kaipa at Oklahoma State University says using high-pitched chatter and silly pet names is a way of fulfilling our psychological needs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor